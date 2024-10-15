Frances (Fran) Donlin, 98, St. Cloud

October 1, 1926 - October 10, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St Cloud, for Frances (Fran) Donlin, 98, who passed away peacefully on October 10, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Care Center. Rev. Stephen Binsfeld, will officiate with Rev. Scott Pogatchnik as concelebrant. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and at St. Mary’s Cathedral from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Parish prayers will be held at 5 pm on October 16, 2024 at the funeral home.

Fran (Lorentz) Donlin was born on October 1,1926 to William and Catherine (Kern) Lorentz in Staples, MN. Fran graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Staples and then received specialized training to work in The Communications Department at Patterson Air Field, Dayton, OH during World War II. She worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone in St. Cloud and married Thomas D. Donlin on August 9, 1952. They raised 5 children in St. Cloud. Tom died on October 17, 1976.

Fran’s love of service was evident by her participation in many volunteer organizations. She served as president of: Holy Angels Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, St. Stephen Mission, Serra Club, and Mrs. Jaycees. Fran volunteered for over 28 years (total 6,195 hours) at the St. Cloud Hospital. She loved bringing communion to patients as well as greeting and directing visitors at the Information Desk.

Fran was a regular and enthusiastic water aerobics participant at the YMCA and put the “red” in the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed extensive worldwide travel with her sisters and friends. After moving to St Benedict’s Village in 2020, Fran and her friend, Margaret Phlepsen, in order to socialize with the other residents, began a Saturday Wine Party which has become an enjoyable tradition! Through all the years, Fran has been a loyal fan of the Vikings and Twins!

Fran is survived by her children: Mike Donlin (Patti) of LeMars, IA; Mary Kaye Parry (Kevin) of Forest, VA; John Donlin (Jean) of St. Cloud, MN; Tom Donlin of Alexandria, MN; Mark Donlin (Karla) of St. Cloud, MN; and sisters Theresa Lorentz and Agatha Lorentz of Sun City, AZ and her 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 7 siblings.

Fran was so grateful for all her friends at Benedict Village and particularly for Joanne Hillesheim who managed to visit her daily while in hospice care. Also, Fran’s family is extremely thankful for the compassionate care provided by CentraCare Hospice and the staff at St. Benedict’s Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Cathedral High School Foundation or Crosier Apostolate.