Fourth Defendant Pleads Guilty to Helping Traffic Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- The last of four people accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for sex has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-four-year-old Deandre Jones has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution of someone under 18-years-old. He'll be sentenced in June.

Jones is the last defendant to plead guilty. The ring leader, 25-year-old Alan Woods was sentenced to 20 years in prison on March 1st. Twenty-seven-year-old Ashley Pick-Gassama pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison. Twenty-four-year-old Jaemie Drum pleaded guilty and will be sentenced March 25th.

Alan Woods, Jaemie Drum -- Stearns County Jail booking photos

The group began trafficking the girl soon after she moved in with Woods and Drum.

The crimes came to light when the girl was arrested in Fargo after Drum, Jones, and Pick-Gassama brought her there to provide sex for money in July 2017.

Ashley Pick-Gassama -- Stearns County Jail booking photo