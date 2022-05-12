Four Rescued After Canoe Capsizes on Lake Sagatagan

COLLEGEVILLE -- Four people had to be rescued from Lake Sagatagan in Collegeville after the canoe they were in capsized.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they got the call just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

The caller, who was one of the occupants of the canoe, reported only one of the four were wearing a life jacket.

St. John's University Life Safety launched a small boat into the water to recuse the four men and brought them to shore. One of the men told authorities they had been in the water for about 20 minutes before they were found.

Two men were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia, while the other two declined medical attention.

Authorities are reminding you to wear a life jacket when doing any type of water or boating activity.