Four Hurt in Stearns County Rollover
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Four people in the same vehicle were hurt in an early morning rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.
Twenty-nine-year-old Gregory Daige of Fargo was driving the vehicle when he lost control and it went into the ditch and rolled.
Daige and his three passengers, 40-year-old Leonard Charles of Moorhead, 36-year-old Cadet Dimy of Fargo, and 31-year-old Jephte Maximilien of Fargo, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
