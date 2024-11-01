Four Hurt in Stearns County Rollover

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Four people in the same vehicle were hurt in an early morning rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

Twenty-nine-year-old Gregory Daige of Fargo was driving the vehicle when he lost control and it went into the ditch and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

Daige and his three passengers, 40-year-old Leonard Charles of Moorhead, 36-year-old Cadet Dimy of Fargo, and 31-year-old Jephte Maximilien of Fargo, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES