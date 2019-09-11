Four Honored As 2019 ‘Innovation Award’ Recipients

ST. CLOUD -- Four central Minnesota organizations are being recognized for their innovation. The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced their 2019 Innovation Award recipients.

In the for-profit category the honorees are "Horizon Virtual", the company has a remote telehealth platform that provides overnight physician coverage to rural hospitals.

The other for-profit winner is "Central McGowan", for combining robotics with fixed automation for their manufacturing customers.

One of the two non-profits being honored is "Neighbors to Friends" for their mobile shower truck for the homeless and their Laundry Love program for the homeless.

The second non-profit being recognized is a collaborative "Community Action Team", it is a multi-agency team of professionals who work with people who are caught up in the justice system due to mental health concerns, their efforts are trying to reduce recidivism and provide a more effective response to mental health in the community.

Each awardee will receive $1,000 and will be recognized at an event on November 7th.