Four Area Companies Receive Grant Money To Expand Broadband Access

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Four area companies have received grant money to help expand broadband across the state. Governor Tim Walz announced $52-million in broadband grants to increase access to 7,700 homes and businesses in Minnesota.

Meeker Cooperative Light & Power received almost $2.9 million to help expand access in Stearns, Kandiyohi, and Wright Counties, and  Runestone Telecom Association received over $1.5 million and Arvig over $700,000 for work in Stearns County. Benton Cooperative Telephone Company received over $1.2 million for expanding service in Morrison County.

Governor Walz says by connecting thousands of Minnesotans to businesses, education, and health care through broadband, we're making Minnesota the best place to work, live, and do business. The grant funds come from two Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) programs, $25-million from the Border-to-Border Broadband Program and $27-million from the Low Population Density Program.

