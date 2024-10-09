ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Four area companies have received grant money to help expand broadband across the state. Governor Tim Walz announced $52-million in broadband grants to increase access to 7,700 homes and businesses in Minnesota.

Meeker Cooperative Light & Power received almost $2.9 million to help expand access in Stearns, Kandiyohi, and Wright Counties, and Runestone Telecom Association received over $1.5 million and Arvig over $700,000 for work in Stearns County. Benton Cooperative Telephone Company received over $1.2 million for expanding service in Morrison County.

Get our free mobile app

Obama Outlines Policy For Open And Free Internet Michael Bocchieri, Getty Images loading...

Governor Walz says by connecting thousands of Minnesotans to businesses, education, and health care through broadband, we're making Minnesota the best place to work, live, and do business. The grant funds come from two Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) programs, $25-million from the Border-to-Border Broadband Program and $27-million from the Low Population Density Program.

Office of Governor Tim Walz Office of Governor Tim Walz loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night