St. CLOUD -- The peacock enclosure at Munsinger Clemens Gardens will be receiving upgrades.

Central Minnesota Community Foundation is beginning fundraising to improve the existing facilities.

Get our free mobile app

The improvements include replacing the open-air peacock pen with the living quarters with running water and temperature control to provide better conditions for the birds.

They are also adding a children's play area and updating the bathrooms and storage. Expanded vistas will give visitors a better view of the river.

The foundation's Friends of the Gardens Advisory Council is hoping to start construction in 2023.

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors