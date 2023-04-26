Former SCSU Soccer Player Scores First Goal for Minnesota United

DETROIT (WJON News) -- A former soccer player for St. Cloud State University has scored his first goal playing for Minnesota United.

Emmanuel Iwe scored the go-ahead goal in the second half Tuesday night helping the United come back and beat Detroit City 3-1.

The team calls Iwe, a St. Louis Park native, the standout performer on the night.

The game was part of the U.S. Open Cup, and with the victory, the Loons have advanced to the next round of the Cup. The team now shifts its focus back to MLS league play, as Dallas comes to town on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Iwe played his freshman year at SCSU before signing a contract last year for the Minnesota United development team.

READ RELATED ARTICLES