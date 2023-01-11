Former PCA Guilty of Sexually Molesting Young Girl in Sartell

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man working as a personal care assistant in a Sartell home has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cole Van Halbeck of Sauk Rapids was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of sexually molesting the girl several times in early 2016 as he worked in her home to care for a sibling.

The girl told investigators Van Halbeck sexually abused her for several months while she was just 11-years-old and he was 21.

Stearns County Court records show Van Halbeck had worked in the home from February 2016 through at least April of that year.

He pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old just as his jury trial was set to begin. The 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charge is expected to be dismissed at his sentencing.

A psychosexual evaluation will be conducted before Van Halbeck is sentenced in May.

