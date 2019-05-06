Former Michael’s Restaurant Owner Dies After Grass Fire

SAUK CENTRE -- A longtime St. Cloud business owner has died.

Seventy-six-year-old Heinrich Wurdak , the former owner of Michael's Restaurant, died over the weekend after he was severely burned in a grass fire.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday at 11107 Alexander Loop in Sauk Centre.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says Wurdak died Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center from burns. His wife, Elizabeth, says he was burned on 95 percent of his body.

The sheriff's office and Elizabeth Wurdak say sparks from a fire pit started the grass fire at the couple's Pauley Lake cabin near Sauk Centre. He was fighting the fire when he was burned.

Wurdak owned Michael's for over 20 years before retiring in 2017.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.