Grass Fire Reported Near Holdingford Sunday

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- Another Stearns County grass fire was reported on Sunday. This one was called in at around 2:20 a.m. south of Holdingford in Holding Township.

The caller, 21-year-old Nicholas Hellmann, told dispatchers he had noticed the fire from his house.

The fire broke out along County Road 151 about one mile north of 395th Street.

The fire burned approximately one acre of grass and brush before the Holdingford Fire Department was able to put it out.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.