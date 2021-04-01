Authorities Investigating String of Benton County Grass Fires

FOLEY -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help as they investigate a series of grass fires this week.

Since Monday, sheriff's office, Foley, Sauk Rapids and DNR fire crews have responded to seven grass fires burning in road ditches throughout Benton County.

Sheriff Troy Heck says the number and frequency of the fires, along with evidence at the scene makes them believe some or all of the fires have been intentionally set.

The following fires are under investigation:

- March 29th at about 11:30 AM a grass fire was reported in the 2000 block of 55th St NE in Minden Township

- March 30th at about 9:25 AM a grass fire was reported in the 4700 block of 25th Ave NE in Minden Township

- March 31st at about 9:15 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 5th Ave NE and 75th St NE in Watab Township

- March 31st at about 11:45 AM a grass fire was reported on 185th Ave NE near the intersection with Hwy 23 in Maywood Township

- March 31st at about 1:00 PM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 180th Ave NE and Hwy 23 in Maywood Township

- April 1st at about 10:35 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 55th Ave NE and 65th St NE in Mayhew Lake Township

- April 1st at about 10:50 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 115th St NE and Mayhew Lake Rd NE in Mayhew Lake Township

Anyone with information about the fires or the suspect(s) involved is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.