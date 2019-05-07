Heinrich Wurdak, 76, St. Cloud

July 27, 1942 - May 6, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Heinrich Wurdak, age 76, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Heinrich was born July 27, 1942 in Vorau, Austria to Herwig and Eleonora (Swoboda) Wurdak. He lived a life of adventure in his youth, causing a little bit of playful mischief, and a lot of joy for everyone around him. Following high school, he attended Hotel School in Vienna, and worked on several cruise ships thereafter, until a chance encounter brought a young Hungarian woman named Elizabeth on board and they fell in love. They married in Austria and he immigrated to the US in 1971. Heinrich and Elizabeth lived in Vermont and raised three children, a zillion ducks, geese, and chickens, three peacocks, and a few other farm animals. In 1984, the family moved to Minnesota.

In the St. Cloud area, Heinrich was well-known as the heavily-accented restaurateur of Michael’s Restaurant. He delighted in the opportunity to meet, serve, and get to know so many people in the community. He had a passion for people and creating opportunities for them to gather and enjoy each other. He loved crafts, gardening, spending time with his family especially grandchildren, travel, baking, classical music, and a good glass of white wine or beer.

Heinrich was an incredible husband and father and we are all so lucky to have gotten to share our lives with him. He was very generous with his time and affection. We will always remember his joy and love of life.

Heinrich leaves behind his devoted wife Elizabeth, children Rebecca Wurdak (Doug Sonsalla) of West Fairlee, Vermont, Karl Wurdak (Della Johnson) of Owatonna, and Nicole Wurdak (Alec Elness) of St. Joseph, brother Michi (Elfi) Wurdak, sister-in-law Gertraud Wurdak, 10 grandchildren and one on the way. Heinrich was preceded in death by his parents Herwig and Eleonora Wurdak, brother Herwig Wurdak, and sister-in-law Eszti Samodai.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.