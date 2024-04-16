Betty Jean Moffitt, 77, Clearwater

February 15, 1947 - April 9, 2024

attachment-Betty Moffitt loading...

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church at 340 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN, for Betty Jean Moffitt, age 77. She died on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Avera McKenna Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. The Reverend Darin Seaman will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Spencer, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the church.

Betty was born on February 15, 1947, to Roger and Maxine Rossiter in Spencer, Iowa. She was proud to have grown up on a dairy farm just outside Worthington, Minnesota and participated in activities such as 4-H, student council and acting in high school productions. After Betty graduated from Round Lake High School in 1965, she went on to study nursing in Sioux Falls.

In her early forties, Betty returned to college and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Saint Cloud State University.

Betty was re-married on April 28, 1984, to Royal, and resided in Clearwater where they both had many friends and were involved in church and community organizations and activities.

After decades of service, Betty retired from St. Benedict’s Community in 2012 and spent her time continuing her favorite activities including gardening, reading, collecting tea pots, attending to her koi pond, and having coffee with her beloved friends.

She is survived by Lisa Scott (daughter), Roger Rossiter (father), Bev Schmidt (sister), Barb Schomaker (sister) and extended family. Betty was predeceased by Royal Moffitt (husband), Maxine Rossiter (mother), Brenda Hegwer (sister).

Betty will be remembered for all the heart she shared with her friends and family. She truly loved each of them- and if you knew her, you knew it. She was smart, caring, selfless, and a warrior. She will be missed dearly.