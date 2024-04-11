December 27, 1941 – April 9, 2024

Maureen A. Bartlett, age 82, of St. Cloud, Minnesota and formerly of San Jacinto, California passed away peacefully on April 9, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place a Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt, South Dakota at a later date.

Maureen was born December 27, 1941 to Neil and Bernice (Grassley) McDermott in San Bernardino, California. She grew up in the Anaheim, California area and graduated from Valencia High School in Placentia, California. Along with being home coming Queen, she was also honored as Miss Anaheim in 1959. She was united in marriage to John “Jack” V. Bartlett on June 30, 1962 at St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church in Anaheim. Maureen was an extremely gifted artist and especially enjoyed painting china. She will be remembered for her loving, caring and empathetic nature.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jack; children, Robert (Lisa) of Oak Park and Kelly (Robert) Wiemerslage of Evansdale, IA; grandchildren, Shane Walters of St. Paul, Jacqueline Walters of Cedar Rapids, IA, Mariah Bartlett of Oak Park; siblings, Jack (Becca) McDermott, Michael (Cheri) McDermott, Colleen (Jackie) Guerrero; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to any No Kill Animal Shelter in your community.