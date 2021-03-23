Fire Crews Respond to Large Grass Fire Near Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Fire crews responded to a large grass fire near Cold Spring over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County sheriff's office says around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, they received a call of a fire on the south side of County Road 50 near 158th Avenue in Wakefield Township.

The caller estimated the fire was about 200 by 50 feet in size. Fire crews arrive to put out the blaze.

Both lanes of traffic on County Road 50 were shut down as heavy smoke was blowing across the roadway.

Authorities say about seven acres burned but there was not structural damage caused by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.