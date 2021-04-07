Fairhaven Man Cited for Starting Grass Fire While Burning a Log

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- A Stearns County Sheriff's deputy out on patrol Monday discovered a grass and brush fire.

The officer was driving along County Road 44 in Fairhaven Township just before 1:30 p.m. when he noticed a large amount of smoke. He traced the smoke to a property in the 7000 block of County Road 44 where several acres of a wooded lot were on fire and surrounding a house.

Kimball and South Haven fire crews were called in to put out the flames.

The property owner, James Hay, told the deputy he was trying to burn a large log and the fire quickly spread and got out of control. Hay was cited for burning without a valid variance permit.

The sheriff's office is reminding everyone we remain under a burning ban due to dry conditions.