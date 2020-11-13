ST. CLOUD -- The former Michael's restaurant on Highway 10 in east St. Cloud could be transformed into a homeless day center.

The owner of the property, Denise Fale, will be asking for a conditional use permit during a public hearing in front of the St. Cloud Zoning Board on Tuesday night.

The homeless day center will offer support services, meals, resource referrals, career development, and serve as a warming shelter. The guests will have access to computers, restrooms, cell phone charging, food, mental and physical health consultation, housing resources, career training, and other services.

It would be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. seven days a week and would remain open 24 hours on days when the temperatures are predicted to be colder than 32 degrees.

The applicant will have trained staff on hand.

The building is currently being used as an events center for private rental, which will continue when the homeless day center is not in use.

The building is nearly 11,000 square feet on the ground floor and almost 2,000 square feet on the second floor and was built in 1971.

More recently the building was being used as a bingo hall.