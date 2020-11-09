Nearly 200 Acres Burn in Grass Fire Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Nearly 200 acres burned in a grass fire north of St. Joseph Friday afternoon.

St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says at around 12:30 p.m. they were called out to a fire in a field along County Road 2 in the area of Jenny Lane in St. Wendel Township.

Taufen says when the first truck arrived on scene the fire had already reached the swamp area due to the dry conditions and high winds. Mutual aid from Avon, Sartell, and St. Stephen, along with a DNR helicopter were called in to fight the blaze.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Brent Simon, had burned some brush the night before. The next morning he noticed a little smoke from the brush pile and put additional water on it before leaving for work. Later that afternoon, Simon received a call from a neighbor that the brush pile had started a fire in the swamp/wetland area.

After about five hours the fire was contained and crews were able to clear the scene.

No one was hurt but a few deer stands were lost in the fire.