May 29, 1963 - August 2, 2025

Julie K. Sheck, age 62 of Foreston, passed away on Aug. 2, 2025 at Milaca Elim Meadows Health Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 at St. Elizabeth’s in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Parish prayers will be 7:45PM at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Julie K. Sheck was born to Ronald and Janice Enkockson on May 29, 1963 in Sioux City, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Brian Sheck; children, Nickolas (Rochelle) Sheck, Matthew Sheck, Adam Sheck, Lisa Sheck, Kylie (Matthew) Krogman; mother Janice (Dick) Gatz.

She is preceded in death by her father Ronald and brother Blake Enockson.