Ford Announces Explorer Recall

Photo: Getty Images Bill Pugliano / Stringer

UNDATED (WJON News) - Ford is recalling almost 1.9 million Explorer SUVs to secure a piece of trim that can fly off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall covers the 2011 through 2019 model year Ford Explorers.

Clips holding a roof support cover near the front windshield can come loose and increase the risk of a crash.

U.S. regulators opened an investigation last January, but Ford decided against a recall at that time, citing the low weight of the part. Regulators have since determined it is a safety risk, prompting the recall.

Ford expects about 5% of the recalled Explorers will need to be repaired and asks owners to contact dealers for an inspection when parts are available.

While there have been no reported crashes due to the defect, Ford is aware of 568 consumer complaints and over 14,000 warranty reports about missing or detached parts.

Dealers will inspect the trim pieces and add adhesive if necessary. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 13.

