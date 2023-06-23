Foley Woman Hurt in Crash in Benton County

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Foley woman was hurt in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 95.

Fifty-eight-year-old Deborah Olson of Foley was heading east on Highway 23 when her vehicle collided with another car. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 43-year-old Lindsay Latterell of St. Cloud, and her 13-year-old passenger were not hurt.

