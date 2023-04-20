Foley School Moves Closer to New Superintendent

FOLEY (WJON News) - Five semifinalists have been selected by the Foley School Board as the next Superintendent.

Get our free mobile app

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the semi-finalists were invited to interviews on April 27th.

The semi-finalists:

Minda Anderson is the Assistant Superintendent at Big Lake School,

Adam Johnson is the Superintendent in Hill City, Minnesota,

Trish Perry is an Assistant Professor of Education at St. Cloud State University,

Laura Seifer-Hertling is the Director of Special Services in Fridley,

Nate Walbruch is a High School Principal in Rochester.

All candidates will interview on April 27th, starting at 8:30 am. The interviews are open to the public at the Foley High School Media Center.

READ RELATED ARTICLES