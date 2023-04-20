Foley School Moves Closer to New Superintendent

Foley School District, Facebook

FOLEY (WJON News) - Five semifinalists have been selected by the Foley School Board as the next Superintendent.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the semi-finalists were invited to interviews on April 27th.

The semi-finalists:

  • Minda Anderson is the Assistant Superintendent at Big Lake School,
  • Adam Johnson is the Superintendent in Hill City, Minnesota,
  • Trish Perry is an Assistant Professor of Education at St. Cloud State University,
  • Laura Seifer-Hertling is the Director of Special Services in Fridley,
  • Nate Walbruch is a High School Principal in Rochester.

All candidates will interview on April 27th, starting at 8:30 am. The interviews are open to the public at the Foley High School Media Center.

