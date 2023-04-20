Foley School Moves Closer to New Superintendent
FOLEY (WJON News) - Five semifinalists have been selected by the Foley School Board as the next Superintendent.
Get our free mobile app
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the semi-finalists were invited to interviews on April 27th.
The semi-finalists:
- Minda Anderson is the Assistant Superintendent at Big Lake School,
- Adam Johnson is the Superintendent in Hill City, Minnesota,
- Trish Perry is an Assistant Professor of Education at St. Cloud State University,
- Laura Seifer-Hertling is the Director of Special Services in Fridley,
- Nate Walbruch is a High School Principal in Rochester.
All candidates will interview on April 27th, starting at 8:30 am. The interviews are open to the public at the Foley High School Media Center.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- 5 Minnesotans Make Forbes List of Richest People.
- US Supreme Court to Hear Hennepin County Case.
- Come On Down! Minnesota Prize Featured on "The Price is Right".