Floyd O. Leabch, Jr., 87, St. Cloud

April 29, 1933 - June 15, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Floyd Leabch, Jr. age 87 of St. Cloud who died Monday at his home surrounded by family. The Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Wednesday (Today) at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be 4pm today at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Floyd was born April 29, 1933 in St. Cloud to Floyd F. & Anna (Bost) Leabch. He married Shirley A. Reiter on August 29, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. He had a strong passion for his religion. Floyd was an over the road truck driver until his retirement. When he wasn’t spending time at the campground, Floyd would be watching the Minnesota Twins, Vikings or game shows. Floyd was a good listener, gentle and supportive and it showed when he made himself available to anyone who needed a hand. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. More than anything, he loved his family, especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his children, James (Tanya) of St. Cloud; Robert (Tammy) of St. Cloud; Dennis of Sauk Centre; Kimberly (Jeffery) Brannan of St. Augusta; Tammy of St. Cloud; Douglas (Heather) of St. Cloud; Jeremiah (Jen) of Pelican Rapids; brother, LeRoy (Lucille) Leabch of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, daughter Michelle, son Michael.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shelly and Heather for the extra special care they took in dad’s final days.