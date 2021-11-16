Floyd Joseph Kalla, 93, Otsego

December 6, 1927 - November 9, 2021

Floyd Joseph Kalla age 93 of Otsego, MN passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday November 9, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 19, 2021 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church in Albany on Friday morning. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Floyd is survived by his wife Enid, Daughters; Lori (Bob) Luke, Annie Johnson, Sons; Larry (Carolyn) and Les (Nancy), eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Siblings; Jerry (MaryAnn), Donnie (Marlene), Joan Anastasi, Ronnie (Cheri) and Janice (Howard) Koglin. Also, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Rebecca (Emmel) Kalla and brothers; Delmer and Dale, and Son-in-Law Tom Johnson.

We would like to give a special “Thank You” to Engel Haus Senior Living, North Memorial Maple Grove Hospital, and Guardian Angels Hospice for taking such good care of Floyd.