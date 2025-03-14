Floyd A. Johnson, Jr., 88, Princeton

March 6, 1937 - March 11, 2025

attachment-Floyd Johnson loading...

Floyd A. Johnson, Jr., age 88 of Princeton, MN, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face on March 11, 2025, at the Elim Meadows Health Care Center in Milaca surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 24, 2025, at New Life Church in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Floyd Aloys was born to Floyd, Sr. and Lois (Gaslin) Johnson on March 6, 1937, in Anoka. He graduated from St. Francis High School. He met JoAnne Beltrand at a get-together during the State Basketball Tournament, and they married the following fall on October 13, 1956, at St. Stephen’s Church in Anoka. They began their family of six beautiful daughters in Anoka. They then lived in St Francis for several years before moving to Princeton in 1974.

Floyd was self-employed as an insurance adjuster and farmer. He and JoAnne also owned and operated an antique shop, Bargains Unlimited, for 15 years. They played cards together, traveled, and tended their flower gardens. In 1990, Floyd and JoAnne bought vacation property in Hill City, and they spent many fun weekends up north with family. Floyd enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family.

Floyd will be deeply missed by his daughters, Debbie (Erik Secord) Johnson of Foley, Sherry (Randy) Brabant of Princeton, Denise (Ron) Burns of Princeton, Robyn (Jason) Bayerl of Princeton, and Nikki (Greg) Meyer of Princeton; 13 grandchildren, Emily (Jesse) Busta, Blake Katzenmaier, Tom (Kate) Brabant, Missy (Justin Haehn) Brabant, Heather (Carlos Athanasselis) Brabant, Jill (Richard) Boswell, Joe (Erin) Burns, Traci (Tony) Warner, Jake (Shelly) Bayerl, Britta (Corey) Wipper, Ashley (Jon) Taylor, Allie Myers, and Ben (Marissa Munos) Meyer; 22 great-grandchildren, Liberty and Bodhi Prather, Nora Brabant-Athanasselis, Blayze (Aryanna), Jayce, Brooklyn, and Madyson Boswell, Colton, Morgan, Declan, and Jolynn Burns, Trevor and Tyler Warner, Hunter, Savana, and Jayden Stans, Oliver Bayerl, Josiah and Ava Wipper, and Maverick, Elsie, and Castiel Myers; sister, Myrtice (Paul) Hanson of St. Francis; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, JoAnne on January 14, 2022; and beloved daughter, Andrea Johnson in 2005.