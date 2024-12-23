Florian B. Gill, 84, Clearwater

October 7, 1940 - December 19, 2024

Florian Gill, age 84, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 27, 2024, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2024, 4-8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Florian was born October 7, 1940, in St. Cloud to George and Clara (Tauber) Gill. He grew up on a farm which led him to develop his strong work ethic and love for all forms of nature. Florian honorably served our country in the U.S. Army before he worked at Stone Container for many years as a Lead Man. On August 31, 1968, Florian married Gloria Turch at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Gloria and Florian had a solid foundation of love built on surprise love notes and simple date nights that included party pizzas without the kids every other Friday.

Florian enjoyed beekeeping, gardening, taxidermy, raising animals including beef cattle, hogs, and even emus and pheasants. His passion was hunting, whether by rifle or bow. He could fix anything and learned all he could about many subjects. He could play guitar and harmonica. He was a record keeper of all sorts and kept his children enthralled with his realistic drawings. Florian loved to keep the bees and his beloved wife happy by gardening flowers and vegetables. Florian was an honest man whose integrity was unmatched.

Left to cherish Florian’s memory are his children, Sara (Scott) Kolden of Foley, Jerry (Leslie) of Cold Spring, Elaine (Doug) Nodo of Rice, Bernice Klocker of St. Augusta, Mary (Ryan) Wentz of Mandan, North Dakota, Rose (Tom) Hoyt of Clearwater, Raymond (Michelle) of Little Falls, and Diane (Joseph) Springer of Grove City; sister, Cecilia (Jerry) Anderlie of Onamia; 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and another on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Florian is preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter, Loretta Gill, son-in-law, Lance Klocker, and siblings, George, Lawrence, Betty Markfort, Carol, Tony, Norb, and Barney.