Florentine C. Hammer, 88, Richmond

June 6, 1935 - March 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Florentine C. Hammer, age 88, who died Friday, March 15 at CentraCare Health, Paynesville. Burial will be in the St. Margaret Parish Cemetery, Lake Henry. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home, in Richmond.

Flo was born on June 6, 1935, in Greenwald, MN to Ben and Rose (Kortenbusch) Wenker. She married Ken Hammer on July 26, 1969, in St. Margaret Catholic Church, Lake Henry. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating holidays, Sunday dinners, managing the daily farm operations, quilting, embroidery projects, and fishing with her family.

She is survived by her sons, David (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Amy), Michael (Heather); grandchildren, Anna (Josh) Miller, Joseph, Jacob, Michaela, Katelyn, Brittny (Greg) Bringgold, Justin (Ami) Anderson; siblings, Clarence (Mary Ann) Wenker, Adeline (Stan) Schaefer; sisters-in-law, Radi Wenker, Rita Mehr, and Mary Ann Hammer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken; siblings, Herbert, Edmund, Raymond, Sylvia, Marie, Edna, Adolph, and Larry.