Florence Tholen, 96, Little Falls

August 1, 1927 - November 19, 2023

Florence Theresa Rocheleau Tholen, age 96, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, MN died Sunday, November 19, 2023, at St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11:30am preceded by visitation from 10:30-11:30 am at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls.

Florence was born August 1, 1927, to Ulric and Minnie Rocheleau. She attended Country School for eight years and then attended Little Falls High School, graduating in 1944. Florence married Neal “Cotton” Tholen on March 30, 1948, at Belle Prairie Catholic Church. They were married for 52 years until Cotton’s death in 2000.

Florence was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Parish as well as a member of Christian Mothers. She enjoyed life and shared many laughs with her husband, children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Florence played in a “500” Card Club for more than 50 years. She also had a reputation for making the “best” baked beans. Florence spent a number of years at St. Otto’s Care Center where she received excellent care and where she brought joy to many people.

Florence Tholen is survived by Diane (Rick) Fraser, Wendy (Steve) Hennes, Cindy (Craig) Kalahar, Michael (Bonnie) Tholen, Rebecca (Tom Swedenburg) Tholen, Jeffrey (Aimee) Tholen, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Neal (Cotton) Tholen, her daughter Deborah and son-in-law Bruce Pfeiffer, Grandson Christopher Kalahar, and her siblings Sylvia (Francis) Brousseau, Alice (Jerry) Larson, Jeddy (Harriet) Rocheleau, Marie (Tony) Bieganek.