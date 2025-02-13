Florence Aida McCabe, 84, St. Joseph

May 4, 1940 - February 8, 2025

Florence Aida McCabe, loving mother, grandmother extraordinaire, math and science teacher, community leader, lover of nature and beauty passed away peacefully in her home on February 8th, surrounded by her family. Her immense love for her family and teachings about compassion, commitment, curiosity, and gentle strength live on in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.

Aida was born on May 4th 1940 in Manhattan, NY, the 4th of the 6 children of Jacob and Margaret Jane (Devine) Hershberger. She was an energetic child who enjoyed playing sports with her siblings, and was voted “best athlete” by her peers in high school. She graduated from the State University of New York in 1962. She married Lawrence Francis McCabe (Larry) on August 22, 1967 in Levittown, NY, living for a time in Brainerd, MN and Moscow, ID and then settling in Roseau, Minnesota where they raised 4 children.

Throughout her life, Aida managed to balance work, community service and dedication to her family. In 1978 she became certified as an EMT and served the community in this role for many years. She also began working as a teacher, initially as a substitute and then full-time teaching science and math. She also helped with larger community projects such as acting as a reviewer for the development of the Minnesota Mathematics K-12 Framework.

Aida also was an active and creative leader for student activities including Girl Scouts, Knowledge Bowl, and the high school newspaper. As a troop leader she organized numerous camping trips and exposed young students to cultural events such as a trip to the ballet in Winnipeg. She likely connected so well with students because she never lost her child-like wonder and about the world. She taught her children to explore as well, helping to organize camping trips throughout their lives and sharing her joy of being in nature.

Aida was always willing to help those around her and take actions to improve any community she was living in. While in Roseau, she became a member of the City Council to help preserve and maintain the City Park. While in Spooner, she and Larry worked with the Potato Lake Association to improve the health of the Lake.

While managing these many commitments, Aida maintained a loving focus on her family throughout their lives. She enriched their lives with her creative endeavors continuing after retirement, including beautiful quilts gifted to her children and grandchildren. After retirement, she and Lawrence moved to a home on Potato Lake in Spooner, WI. A devoted mother and grandmother, Aida created a haven for her children and grandchildren to relax and slowdown from busy lives. She also delighted in helping to provide care for her grandchildren and formed intense bonds with each of them.

Aida’s commitment to her marriage and family never wavered when Larry developed medical challenges during the last years of his life. She once again taught her children and grandchildren valuable lessons about the meaning of dedication and love in action. While living at Woodcrest in St. Joseph, MN, she enjoyed fellowship in activities such as book club, and appreciated her friendships within this community.

Survivors include her children, Mary (Alex) Boyer, Larry McCabe, Theresa (John) Lau, and Suzanne (Garrett) Copeland; grandchildren Elizabeth Boyer, Jessica Copeland, Sebastian Lau, and Charlotte Lau; great grandchild Lillianna Brettin; siblings Lee Jenkins, David (Lee) Hershberger, Dennis (Louise) Hershberger and Douglas (Kathy) Hershberger; and numerous nephews and nieces. Aida was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Seiderer.

A celebration of life will be held on April 12th at Silverwood Park Great Hall in Minneapolis beginning at 11:30 am. A brief program will begin at noon, followed by lunch and plenty of time for socializing and viewing photos. Silverwood Park is at 2500 County Road E, St. Anthony, MN 55421.