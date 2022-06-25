Flooding Update: Parts of Highway 10 Reopening

BAXTER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reopening a section of Highway 10 that had been closed due to flooding.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials say one lane of eastbound Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls has reopened to traffic. Westbound Highway 10 in that same stretch remains closed for the time being.

Traffic heading westbound on Highway 10 is being rerouted via Highway 371 in Little Falls to Highway 210 Baxter/Brainerd, and back to Highway 10 Motley.

MnDOT says additional closures may be required on other state, county, township, or city roads and asks that you continue to watch for water on area roadways.

Officials say driving on a closed road can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. They also say if those drivers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

