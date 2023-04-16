State Patrol: Driver Killed Fleeing from a Crash
LAKEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a car was killed after he sped away from a crash and then hit a semi.
The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Southbound Interstate 35 in Lakeville in Dakota County.
The car initially rear-ended another car but then continued to go southbound where it rear-ended a semi at a high rate of speed.
The car then went into the center median where it hit the cable barriers and rolled causing the driver to be ejected.
The man who died has been identified as 39-year-old Mark Pasvogel of Burnsville.
The drivers of the other car and the semi were not hurt.
