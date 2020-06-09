Flash Flood Watch in Southeastern Minnesota
UNDATED -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday for southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.
The watch has been expanded westward and now includes the Twin Cities.
Heavy rain is expected with localized amounts up to 4 inches or more possible within the Flash Flood Watch.
Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the area Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.
Cooler and dry weather will follow the rain.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app