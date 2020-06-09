Flash Flood Watch in Southeastern Minnesota

UNDATED -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday for southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

The watch has been expanded westward and now includes the Twin Cities.

Heavy rain is expected with localized amounts up to 4 inches or more possible within the Flash Flood Watch.

Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the area Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

Cooler and dry weather will follow the rain.