BECKER (WJON News) -- There is another Fix-IT Clinic this Friday. The Stearns History Museum will host the fourth clinic at the Sherburne History Center in Becker from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The free event is a partnership with Reuse Minnesota. No pre-registration is required. You are limited to two items per household. Items will be accepted until 6:30 p.m. Volunteers with expertise in mending, sewing, and general repairs will be there.

Get our free mobile app

The Fix-It Clinic is made possible through funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Statewide Waste Reduction and Reuse grant.

The Stearns History Museum is also looking for volunteers who lend their repair, mending, or event skills to help make the clinic a success.

Reuse Minnesota is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing reuse in the state.