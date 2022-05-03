Five Rescued After Boat Capsizes Near Spicer

SPICER -- Five people had to be rescued from Green Lake in Spicer after the boat they were in capsized.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they got a call just before 10:00 p.m. Monday of a capsized boat about 300 yards offshore from the Green Lake County Park boat access.

None of the five people were wearing lifejackets. They all were able to climb on top of the boat until they were rescued by the New London Fire Department.

Three of the teenage boys were taken by ambulance to Carris Hospital in Willmar to be treated for hypothermia.