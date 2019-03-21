Five Children Taken To Hospital After Two Vehicle Crash

PAYNESVILLE -- Five children were taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash near Payneville Thursday.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 20 and Breezewood Road.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 78-year-old Kathryn Huselid of Paynesville, was going south on County Road 20, when she attempted to take a left turn onto Breezewood Road. While making the turn, Huselid cut off another vehicle causing the two to crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was 32-year-old Sarah Hight of Lake Lillian. Hight had her five children in the vehicle with her, ranging in ages of 6 months-old to 6-years-old.

Authorities say one of the children suffered a minor cut to the face. No one was seriously hurt, all five children were taken to Paynesville Hospital as a precaution.