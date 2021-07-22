Update: 1 Dead, 2 Hurt in House Explosion, Fire in Princeton

PRINCETON (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a house in Princeton left one person dead and two others with unknown injuries.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after noon Thursday and discovered a collapsed structure that was fully engulfed in flames.

A 39-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Princeton, were found outside the residence and transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Authorities say the victim who died was found inside the structure.