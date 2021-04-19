First Full-Time Fire Chief Takes On Dual Roles in Sartell

SARTELL -- Sartell's newest fire chief has wasted no time getting accustomed to his new surroundings.

Peter Kedrowski has spent the last week learning the ropes of his new department and community.

He says as he was going through the interview process, he was impressed with the city's vision for the future.

What's happening in Sartell is no different than in the metro areas, just on a smaller scale. You reach a point where things are changing, you expect to see a lot of growth with buildings and residents, and city officials are really trying to get a grasp on what the city's needs are going to be.

Kedrowski was hired last month as Sartell's first full-time fire chief. Before coming to Sartell, he previously served on the St. Cloud Fire Department for about 12 years.

He says besides fire chief, he will also be taking over several other responsibilities.

Emergency Management Director for the city is a big role because you need to work at the county level to determine response for any disaster. As a fire chief to deal with administrative side of things, and I am also working with the fire marshal to get caught up there and get certified so I can help with fire inspections.

Kedrowski says they have a good mix of young and experienced firefighters who are deeply invested in the community.

He's also been impressed with the relationship between public safety and city officials and wants to continue to grow that relationship.

The Sartell Fire Department is made up of 29 paid on-call firefighters.