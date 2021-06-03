Fire Weather Watch Issued for Friday

UNDATED -- Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Friday, with a fire weather watch for portions of western and northwestern Minnesota.

Persistent dry conditions throughout northern Minnesota will mix with unseasonably warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds resulting in near-critical fire weather through the weekend.

Leanne Langeberg with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center cautions:

any spark can quickly spread into a wildfire, especially in the already dry areas of the northern forested areas of Minnesota

Langeberg is urging Minnesotans not to burn debris, to keep campfires three feet in diameter by three feet high or smaller. And to keep a hose or water nearby.

Hot conditions are expected as we head into the weekend, with temperatures in the 90s.

Humidity will not be oppressive as dew points remain closer to what we typically see for this time of year.