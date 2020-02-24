Fire Marshal Continues Investigating Northern Metal Fire

BECKER -- The State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate what caused last week's fire at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says all outside agencies have left the property, and the site has been turned back over to Northern Metal.

Baloun says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will continue monitoring stormwater contained on-site and will work with company and local officials to assess potential environmental impact and cleanup efforts. The MPCA will also continue to monitor the air for particulates, such as dust and ash.

State officials moved to shut down the recycling facility where a fire started Tuesday and burned for days, citing "imminent and substantial danger" to the public. The fire was officially extinguished on Saturday afternoon.

Last week, the MPCA issued an administrative order prohibiting Northern Metal Recycling from accepting any scrap metal at the plant.