After Days of Fighting, Fire at Northern Metal Put Out

BECKER -- Authorities say the fire at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker has been put out.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says that as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday the fire that started in a pile of crushed vehicles on Tuesday morning was officially extinguished.

The State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

So far none of the tests for air quality or water run-off have shown contamination, but the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says they will continue to monitor the area surrounding the plant.

Over 30 different fire departments and state agencies were called in to help fight the five-day blaze.

