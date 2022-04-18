Fire Destroys Shed Near Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- A shed was destroyed in a fire near Holdingford over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says at around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a structure fire in the 41000 block of 147th Avenue in Holding Township.

Authorities say 44-year-old Cyril Feia of Holdingford, had been operating a skid-steer in a shed which was filled with hay, straw and other farm equipment.

Feia says he returned later to found the shed fully engulfed.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze. No one was hurt but the shed was a total loss.