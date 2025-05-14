Fire Destroys House South of Eden Valley Friday

MANANNAH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Meeker County authorities are investigating a house fire south of Eden Valley on Friday.

The sheriff's office received a report of a house fire just before 11:00 a.m.

Fire crews from Eden Valley, Watkins, and Litchfield responded to the 60000 block of 380th Street in Manannah Township. Deputies and firefighters arrived to find a home fully engulfed.

The homeowners, 23-year-old Emma Frovarp and 31-year-old Jorge Gomez, were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

