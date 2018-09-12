Fire Department Honor Guard Hosting Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD -- You can go out for a beer and a bite to eat on Sunday and help out a local group of firefighters. The St. Cloud Fire Department Honor Guard is holding a fundraiser.

Spokesman Brett Young says they attend several events throughout the year, including funerals.

A majority of our events are funeral services for past members that have passed away. We'll be casket bearers and standing guard at the memorial service the day before the funeral.

Young says they have 12 members of their Honor Guard. He says it costs about $850 for a full uniform for a member of their Honor Guard, and 100% of their money comes from fundraisers.

Young says they are still a relatively young group.

We've been around for about four years. We're just in the early stages of getting it going. We started out with 12 members. We've been training quite a bit working with other Honor Guards in the area.

The fundraiser is from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Blue Line South. A portion of the proceeds from food and drink orders will go to the Honor Guard.