Fire Damages Morrison County Bar Overnight

RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Morrison County bar was damaged by an early morning fire Thursday.

The sheriff's office received a report of an alarm at the Cave Bar & Grill at around 1:40 a.m. The bar is located on Highway 27 approximately four miles north of Hillman in Richardson Township.

When deputies arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof.

The Pierz Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.

The sheriff's office says the State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and there is no damage estimate.

