Fire Crews Respond to Waite Park Business Fire

WAITE PARK -- Fire crews responded to a business fire in Waite Park Monday.

The incident happened around noon at 63 3rd Street Northeast. Authorities say the fire was found in a storage room inside Quality Appliance Center.

Fire crews from St. Cloud and St. Joseph were called in for mutual aid. No one was hurt and the fire was extinguished.

Authorities believe a space heater located next to some cardboard inside the storage room was the cause of the fire. There is no damage estimate at this time.

Quality Appliance Center says their business will be closed for the next 48 hours due to the fire.