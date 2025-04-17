Fire Crews Battling Large Grass Fire in Morrison County

HILLMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A large grass fire broke out in Morrison County on Wednesday night, and crews continue to fight the blaze.

The sheriff's office received a report of the fire endangering buildings just after 9:00 p.m. The fire was located in Hillman Township between Partridge Road and 355th Avenue.

The sheriff's office then sent a public safety alert at around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, warning residents of the "running swamp fire" and urging residents to call 911 if buildings or lives were in danger.

The Pierz Fire Department and crews with the Minnesota DNR have been on scene working to contain the fire as it travels northwest.

Firefighting efforts continue, as well as the investigation into its cause.

Authorities say as of late morning, the fire was about 70% contained.

