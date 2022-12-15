Fern B. (Williams) Anderson, 90, Princeton

November 10, 1932 - December 10, 2022

Fern Beathea Anderson, formerly of Worthington, MN, passed away December 10, 2022, at 90 years of age in Princeton. She was born November 10, 1932, at the home of her parents, Owen and Jayne (Craig) Williams, south of Junius, SD. She attended rural Reynolds School, then graduated from Orland High School in rural Madison, SD. She attended Dakota State University in Madison for two years after which she taught 7th grade in Clear Lake, SD, for two years. She attended Bethel College in St. Paul, MN, for one year. She then began teaching 6th grade in Worthington. She continued her education during summer school and eventually graduated with an Elementary Education degree from Dakota State. She taught in Worthington for 37 years.

She accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 12 years, was baptized and joined the Ramsey Baptist Church in Montrose, SD. When she moved to Worthington, she joined the Indian Lake Baptist Church and was active teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also the church clerk and served on various boards and committees.

She was active in the Worthington Education Association, serving as President and on several committees. She was the Worthington Teacher of the Year in 1968-69. She retired in 1989. She was a wonderful teacher and was admired by many of her students who kept in touch with her over the years with visits and correspondence. In retirement she worked with immigrants to learn English so they could become U.S. citizens.

She would tell you that she was blessed with a wonderful family when she married Lee Anderson on August 13, 1977. But the blessing went both ways. She came into our lives at just the right time and made everything so much better.

Fern and Lee drove to Alaska three times and enjoyed stopping at many Presidential Memorials when they visited all 50 states. They were also avid sports fans enjoying the Worthington Trojans, Gopher basketball (men and women), and the Minnesota Twins. They went to Spring Training in Fort Myers, FL, for many years, the 1985 All Star Game, and both of the World Series in 1987 and 1991 when the Twins won. At one point they had attended games in every major league stadium in the U.S. and Canada. Fern also traveled with friends to Mexico, Guatemala, and Europe.

Fern is survived by Lee’s children, son, Charles (Jana) of Medford, OR and daughters, Janice (Craig) Stude of Brewster, MN, Shirley (Dwight) Tonn of Princeton, MN, and Lori (Neil) Warnygora of Northbrook, IL; 11 grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Anderson, Jenn Hopkins, Chandra Anderson, Scott (Krista) Stude, Kevin (Tammy) Stude, Curt (Nancy) Stude, Keith (Kang) Stude, Maria Tonn, Josh Tonn, Emily Warnygora, and Tyler Warnygora; 14 great-grandchildren, Bethany, Ben, Beckham, Danika, and Brian Anderson, Cooper, Tucker, and Taylor Hopkins, Ethan, Kylie, Noah, Madelyn, Collin, and Emma Stude; and also numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews, greats, and great-greats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; parents; brothers and their wives, Myron (Olive), Craig (Ruth), Delmar (Eileen), and Tom (Helen); nephew, Tim Williams; nieces, Bonnie Verhey, Jessica Dooley, and Sharon McMahon; and in-laws, Marion and Louis Greve and Russell Anderson and Adeline Anderson Schrank.

A Celebration of Life Service for Fern and her husband, Lee Anderson (1926-2021), will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Indian Lake Baptist Church, Worthington, followed by inurnment in the church cemetery.