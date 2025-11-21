St. Cloud Schools Tackle Food Insecurity With Feed 742 Kids

District 742 Logo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District has partnered with community organizations to offer free boxes of food to its families.  District 742 has partnered with LEAF, Catholic Charities, and other groups to help with food assistance through the Feed 742 Kids initiative.

Drive-up distribution of prepackaged food boxes, gallons of milk, bread, and produce is available at Talahi Community School on Tuesdays and Madison Elementary School on Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is available to all St. Cloud Area School District families through the end of the year.  Also, food boxes will be available at elementary conference nights and at school site pantries.

Donations to the Feed 742 Kids initiative can be made directly to LEAF.

