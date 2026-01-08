WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man is facing federal charges related to the 2022 overdose death of a Willmar woman.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Hudeife Muhamed Mire was arraigned this week in U.S. District Court of New York on charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Mire was charged in 2022 following a Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force investigation into the overdose death of 19-year-old Samantha Myers at a home outside of New London.

Mire was charged with state charges, but he fled Minnesota and the country after he posted bail. Investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service helped the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office in the search for Mire. He was found in Kenya in October. He was extradited to the United States with the help of the Kenyan National Police.